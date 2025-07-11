Op Kalnemi A Must To Save Devbhoomi Uttarakhand From Fake Sadhus, Jehadis: Sants

MENAFN - IANS) Haridwar, July 11 (IANS) Hindu Rashtra Sena president Prabodhanand Giri and seers in Ayodhya have welcomed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's 'Operation Kalnemi', which aims to identify fake sadhus and punish them.

Praising the initiative, he said the operation should be run till Kumbh and the culprits should be dealt with sternly.

He advised that Chief Minister Dhami should run this campaign after 15 days, claiming that taking it up now would not be fruitful, as the majority of the police force is busy handling security arrangements for Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva).

Suggesting ways to identify the fake sadhus, Prabodhanand Giri suggested asking for the name, guru, Akhara, and any evidence of the sadhu's guru.

Claiming that jihadists under the garb of saffron are fooling and looting people, he said 'Operation Kalnemi' is a must to save Uttarakhand from them.

According to Sanjay Das, successor of Gyan Das Maharaj, and Sankat Mochan Sena national president, the operation is a welcome step, but the Dhami government should take any decision only after discussions with the Akhadas.

Another sant said that 'Operation Kalnemi' is a good decision and should be implemented nationwide.

Ayodhya seer, Tapaswi Chawni Peethadheeshwar, said it is a welcome move.

Citing the case of Changur Baba (Jalaludeen) in Uttar Pradesh, who brainwashed 1,500 Hindu girls and converted them to Islam, and the likes who are defaming Sanatan Dharma, he said 'Operation Kalnemi' should be implemented worldwide.

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister announced the launch of 'Operation Kalnemi' to crack down on fake sants.

CM Dhami took the decision after various complaints regarding looting and cheating were filed.

For the unversed, 'Operation Kalnemi' derives its name from a demon 'Kalnemi' who misled people by dressing as a sadhu.

The operation will protect the dignity of sants and arrest fraudsters, who, under the garb of spirituality, defraud people.