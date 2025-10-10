The Art Of The Ask: Turning Conversations Into Careers Through Informational Interviews

MENAFN - GetNews)



Informational interviews are casual conversations that help people learn about different careers directly from professionals. They're not job requests but genuine chats to gain insights, build connections, and discover hidden opportunities. By asking thoughtful questions, following up politely, and staying in touch, anyone can turn simple conversations into valuable career growth and potential job leads.

Have you ever asked yourself: "How do some people find the right job even when they're not applying?"

That question comes up often, especially when we see someone getting a role through a contact, a chat, or just being at the right place at the right time.

But here's the thing, it's not luck. It's usually about how they ask, who they talk to, and how they follow up.

That's where informational interviews come in. An informational interview isn't about asking for a job. It's more about having a normal chat with someone who knows about the kind of work you're interested in.

It helps you learn directly from people already working in that field. And sometimes, that simple conversation opens the door to new roles or strong referrals.

What Is an Informational Interview?

It's a casual conversation, not a job interview, where you ask someone to share their experience, career tips, and maybe some honest advice about your goals. The idea is simple: connect, talk, listen, and learn. You don't need to prepare a formal pitch. But having a few questions ready and being genuinely curious makes a big difference.

Why Do Informational Interviews Work So Well?

Because people enjoy talking about what they do. And when you show real interest, not just in jobs but in understanding how they got there, they tend to remember you. That's where new chances come in.

Here are a few reasons why these chats work:



You get real answers from people doing the job

You build genuine connections

You might find chances before they're even listed You learn how to speak confidently about your work

Let's say you're thinking about switching careers or starting after graduation. You speak with someone already doing that work. You ask thoughtful questions.

That person sees something in you and may suggest your name when something opens up. It all starts with a simple chat.

How to Prepare for an Informational Interview

Before you contact anyone, take some time to figure out what you want to know. This helps you ask better questions and keeps the talk useful for both sides.

Steps to Get Ready



Decide what type of work you're interested in

Find people who are already doing that work

Write a short, polite message asking if they're open to a 15–20-minute chat Prepare a few clear questions

Keep your tone simple and respectful. You don't have to sound perfect or too formal. Just explain that you're exploring options and would value their insights.

If you don't already have an updated resume, it's good to prepare one beforehand. You can use CV templates to make a clean and easy-to-read version. Even though you're not asking for a job, it helps to have your resume ready if the person asks for it later.

What to Say During the Conversation

This is not an interview, it's just a conversation. Keep it light. Ask about their experiences and listen carefully. Most people enjoy talking when they know you're not expecting anything from them.

Good Questions to Ask



How did you get into this field?

What do you enjoy most about your work?

Which skills helped you grow in your role?

What advice would you give someone just starting? What should I focus on if I want to prepare better?

Talk like you're having coffee with a friend. Show interest, take notes if needed, and enjoy the exchange.

Sometimes people connect so well that the conversation leads to helpful contacts or future roles, all without asking for them.

What to Do After the Conversation

Following up is just as important as the conversation. A short thank-you message shows respect and keeps the connection open.

You can say something like:“Thanks for taking the time to talk today. I found your insights really helpful, especially about the skills needed for the role. I'll definitely keep that in mind going forward. Hope to stay in touch.”

That's enough. It keeps things open without asking for anything more. Also, write down what you learned. Maybe you got clarity on a new direction or found out something useful about hiring trends. These notes help you think better for the next step.

When Should You Ask for Help or a Referral?

It's better not to ask directly during the first chat. Let the relationship grow naturally. Stay in touch once in a while, reply to a post they share, say hi when something relevant comes up, or just give a quick update. If they like your approach, they may think of you when they hear about something useful.

These things happen more often than you'd think, and without pressure. Some people do get job leads after just one chat, while others build over time. Both ways are okay.

Informational Interviews for Students and Career Starters

If you're new to the job world or starting something fresh, informational interviews can be very useful. You learn how people talk about their work, what skills are in demand, and what really matters to employers. You also build confidence.

After a few good conversations, you won't feel nervous anymore about reaching out or asking questions.

Many people who change careers or get into competitive fields often say that one good chat helped them figure out what to do next.

Keep It Simple and Real

It's okay if the talk goes a little off-topic. Sometimes, those side chats help build real trust. You might even find a common interest that brings you closer.

Speak naturally; you don't need fancy words. Just be clear, respectful, and open. The goal isn't to sound perfect. It's to be yourself and connect in a real way.

Final Tips to Make Your Ask Stronger

If you're ready to start using informational interviews to grow your career, here's how to do it step-by-step:



Reach out to someone whose work you find interesting.

Write a short, polite message - mention that you'd like to learn from them.

Don't ask for a job, just ask for a short chat or advice.

Prepare a few questions beforehand so the talk flows easily.

Afterward, send a thank-you message and express appreciation. Keep in touch every few months with a small update.

If someone asks for your resume, make sure it looks clean and clear. You can quickly create one using a free resume builder available online. It's a simple way to have a well-formatted document ready whenever an opportunity comes your way.

Each conversation adds to your understanding of the field. Over time, you'll develop confidence, build meaningful relationships, and get a clearer idea of where you want your career to go.

To Wrap Up

Informational interviews are a simple and kind way to build your career. They help you learn from people who are already where you want to be. Over time, these conversations can turn into chances, not because you asked, but because you listened and connected. So take that first step. Message someone today. A small task might bring you closer to the future you want.