Ceasefire Takes Effect In Gaza, Displaced Civilians Begin Return To Northern Strip

Gaza: Thousands of Palestinians forcibly displaced to central and southern Gaza have begun returning to the northern part of the Strip following the Israeli army's announcement that a ceasefire has officially come into effect as of noon, Friday.

The Israeli military confirmed in a statement that movement from southern to northern Gaza is now permitted via the coastal Al Rashid Road and Salah Al Din Street.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA) correspondent, large crowds of Palestinians gathered near Wadi Gaza and Tabet Al Nuweiri in the early morning hours, making their way north on foot, in rudimentary vehicles, and by other means of transport following the ceasefire declaration.

Earlier in the day, Israeli naval forces reportedly fired machine guns and shells toward Al Rashid Street northwest of Al Nuseirat camp, preventing civilians from returning to Gaza City.

Local sources in Gaza indicated that Israeli forces began a gradual withdrawal from several areas in the Strip early this morning, marking the initial phase of implementing the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, as outlined in US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war.



Israeli military vehicles were seen retreating to designated withdrawal lines on the agreed map, pulling out from deeply penetrated areas in Gaza City such as Tel Al-Hawa, Al-Sabra, and Al Zaytoun in the south, and Al-Shati, Sheikh Radwan, and Al Nasr neighborhoods in the north and northwest.

Civil defense sources told QNA that field teams have begun recovering the bodies of victims from beneath rubble and debris, with efforts continuing to reach others who were killed in previous airstrikes but remained inaccessible due to the intensity of bombardment.

The sources noted that the number of casualties is significant, and recovery operations are progressing slowly due to severe mobility challenges and a critical shortage of rescue equipment, much of which was destroyed during Israeli strikes on civil defense facilities and vehicles.

A civil defense official urged civilians to avoid areas previously occupied by Israeli forces, especially near border zones, until official confirmation of full withdrawal is provided by relevant authorities.

The Israeli government approved the ceasefire agreement last night, brokered in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The deal outlines a 24-hour cessation of hostilities, followed by the release of detainees within 72 hours, as part of the first phase of President Trump's initiative to end the war.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a devastating war on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 67,000 Palestinians and injuries to approximately 170,000 others, most of them women and children. The conflict has also led to famine, claiming 460 lives including 154 children, amid near-total destruction of the Strip's infrastructure and civilian life.