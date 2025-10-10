CM Yadav Says MP Govt Stands With Farmers Ex-Gratia Distributed

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Oct 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that compensation for farmers, whose crops were affected by natural disasters, is being distributed based on reports received from district collectors.

He added that individual surveys of each farm field are being conducted.

He announced that soybean farmers will also benefited from the Bhavantar Scheme (Price Difference Payment Scheme) of the state government, which will cover difference from the Maximum Support Price (MSP).

He said that the BJP government is committed to fulfill the commitment made to the people of the state.

"We (BJP government) stand with farmers under all circumstances and that disaster-affected farmers will be provided all possible assistance," CM Yadav added.

The Chief Minister said this during a programme in Ujjain's Unhel town, during which he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth Rs 133.80 crore, including the construction of a 23-km-long two-lane road from Ingoria to Unhel at a cost of Rs 127.63 crore.

"Farmers are receiving PM Samman Nidhi Yojana Under the Gopalan Gaushala Yojana, a subsidy of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided on a Rs 40 lakh project for keeping 25 indigenous cows. Govardhan Puja will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state," he added.

"The foundation stone laid for New Nagar Parishad (Municipal Council) office building costing Rs 1.26 crore, Chidi to Rawdiya road construction at Rs 2.17 crore, inauguration of a power substation at Karnavad worth Rs 2.74 crore."

While addressing the programme, CM Yadav congratulated the citizens on the road project and affirmed ongoing development in the Unhel region.

He said that Gambhir River Project will also benefit local residents and farmers.

CM Yadav also added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commendable development work is taking place.

The Lord Krishna Path is being developed On October 15, works worth more than Rs 100 crore will begin in Orchha, he said.

The development project is also underway in Chitrakoot, the Chief Minister added.