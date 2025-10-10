USA AI Disinformation & Security Report 2025 AI Disinformation Threats Soar: 500-800% Increase By 2026 Projected In US

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report identifies market opportunities in countering AI-driven disinformation with a 500-800% rise projected by 2026. Key areas include enhancing electoral security, protecting critical infrastructure, and developing mitigation tools against state-sponsored disinformation and DaaS.

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Disinformation & Security in Continental USA Zone 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This comprehensive report provides a detailed assessment of artificial intelligence-powered disinformation threats across the Continental United States through 2026. Drawing on analysis of 847 documented campaigns across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the report identifies critical vulnerabilities, emerging threat vectors, and strategic implications for national security, democratic governance, economic stability, and social cohesion.

The assessment reveals a 500-800% projected increase in AI disinformation campaigns by 2026, with sophisticated operations targeting electoral processes, critical infrastructure, economic systems, social divisions, and institutional trust.

The report documents the emergence of state-sponsored AI disinformation infrastructure, Disinformation-as-a-Service (DaaS) providers, and increasingly autonomous synthetic content generation capabilities that fundamentally challenge information integrity across the nation.

Key findings include:



Scale & Sophistication: Documented AI disinformation campaigns have increased 400-600% since 2023, with projections of 500-800% growth by Q4 2026.

Perfect Storm Convergence: The United States faces a unique convergence of factors creating unprecedented vulnerability.

State Actor Operations: Russia, China, and Iran have developed specialized AI disinformation capabilities targeting the United States.

Domestic Amplification : Foreign-originated synthetic content increasingly leverages domestic amplification networks.

Electoral System Targeting : The decentralized U.S. electoral system presents unique vulnerability patterns.

Critical Infrastructure Focus : 28% of documented campaigns target critical infrastructure sectors. Constitutional Crisis Scenarios : Multiple synthetic content campaigns appear designed to trigger constitutional crises.

The report includes a comprehensive tiered analysis of all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, with detailed vulnerability assessments for each, examining their unique vulnerability factors and strategic targeting patterns.

This intelligence report draws on technical analysis of 103 distinct AI systems, documentation of 847 disinformation campaigns, interviews with 178 national security experts, comparative analysis of vulnerability factors, and predictive modeling of capability evolution and strategic implications through 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Overview



Current landscape assessment

DaaS market analysis

Threat actor ecosystem mapping

2026-2030 projection framework Strategic implications for national security

Chapter 2: Critical Risk Alerts



Election interference escalation

Critical infrastructure manipulation

Constitutional crisis scenarios

Social cohesion degradation Economic system targeting

Chapter 3: Ecosystem Mapping



Actor network analysis

Capability flow patterns

Infrastructure assessment

Target prioritization patterns Ecosystem adaptation mechanisms

Chapter 4: Technologies



Generative AI deepfakes

LLM-powered propaganda with regional dialect precision

Bot armies with 25,000+ coordinated accounts

AI + Quantum convergence threats Real-time content generation capabilities

Chapter 5: Evolution of Operations



Evolution from human to AI-powered operations

Hybrid human-machine operations

Fully autonomous systems

Attribution challenges Operational cost structures

Chapter 6: Why the United States Is a Primary Target



Global leadership position

Democratic system significance

Economic power projection

Technical infrastructure centrality Cultural influence amplification

Appendix E: 50-State Vulnerability Assessment



Tier 1 (Highest Vulnerability): AZ, GA, MI, PA, WI, NV, NC, FL, TX, OH

Tier 2 (Elevated Vulnerability): MN, VA, CO, NH, ME, AK, NM, MT, MO, IA, SC, TN

Tier 3 (Moderate Vulnerability): IL, NY, CA, WA, OR, MD, MA, CT, NJ, DE, RI, VT, HI, DC Tier 4 (Lower Priority Targeting): AL, AR, ID, IN, KS, KY, LA, MS, NE, ND, OK, SD, UT, WV, WY

Companies Featured



OpenAI

Anthropic

Google DeepMind

Meta AI

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Stability AI

Midjourney

Huawei

Baidu

Tencent

SenseTime

Yandex

Kaspersky

Group-IB

Darktrace

CrowdStrike

FireEye

Recorded Future Graphika

