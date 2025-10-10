When Gold Breaks Records, This Is Where The Smart Money Moves

Gold just shattered $4,000 per ounce. The rally shows no signs of slowing.

Central banks purchased 1,000 tonnes of gold annually for three consecutive years, the strongest buying spree in modern history.

Meanwhile, 73% of central bankers now expect to reduce U.S. dollar holdings over the next five years.

Gold reached an all-time high of $4,058.78 on October 8, 2025, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, Federal Reserve rate cuts, and surging ETF inflows.

That supply-demand imbalance is creating opportunities for junior explorers advancing projects in historically productive districts.

Five Companies Making News This Fall



Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) – The company announced October 8 that it completed property transactions receiving $750,000 cash plus 10 million shares, while outlining 2025 exploration plans for its Horsefly project located 19 kilometers west of IAMGOLD's Nelligan deposit in Quebec.





Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) – The company completed a 16-hole drill program totaling approximately 2,743 metres on October 9 at its Baner Gold Mine Property in Idaho's historic Orogrande Mining District, with assays pending from drilling designed to prove flatter dip interpretations and expand mineralized zones.





TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) – The company reported September 10 that drilling intersected gold-bearing mineralization in every hole from its 1,988-metre program at Golden Rose Project in Newfoundland, including 1.0 g/t gold over 13.3 metres within a broader interval of 0.3 g/t over 65.3 metres.





Formation Metals Inc. (CSE: FOMO) – The company announced September 25 it commenced drilling at its N2 Gold Property in Quebec, targeting a historic deposit with 522,900 ounces of gold in the A zone alone, with only 35% of strike length drilled across the 3.1-kilometer-plus mineralized corridor.



Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) – The company reported September 26 that its 2025 drilling program completed 12 holes totaling 5,004 metres at the Perestroika Prospect in Quebec, with multiple high-grade intercepts including 4.60 metres at 12.35 g/t gold from 269.40 metres depth.

Why the Sector Has Legs

The global gold mining market is projected to grow from $218.6 billion in 2024 to $354.99 billion by 2037, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 3.8%. That's $136 billion in new market value over 13 years.

More than 5,400 mining projects totaling $406 billion are scheduled to begin construction in 2025, according to Global Market Intelligence. Gold and silver projects rank as the third-largest category by capital deployed.

Gold mining funds saw $5.4 billion in inflows during Q3 2025 alone, the largest quarterly move since December 2009. Investors are recognizing that junior miners and explorers offer leveraged exposure to gold prices while remaining widely under-owned.

The market is rewarding companies that can deliver ounces in friendly jurisdictions. Nevada remains one of the most attractive, with established infrastructure, mining-friendly regulations, and a geological track record few regions can match.

The Bottom Line

Record gold prices are attracting capital to exploration companies with quality assets. The supply gap isn't closing anytime soon.

