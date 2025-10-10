MAXIMA GRUPĖ Borrows EUR 260 Million From SEB And ING Banks To Redeem Bonds

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB (hereinafter – MAXIMA GRUPĖ) announces that it has signed a short-term 2-year financing agreement for a total amount of EUR 260 million with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, AB SEB bankas (together EUR 130 million) and ING Belgium SA/NV (EUR 130 million).

The funds received from the banks will be used for the early redemption of the MAXIMA GRUPĖ issued long-term bonds and for its related expenses. The credit agreement concluded with the banks is not secured by performance guarantees or any other pledged assets.

“Through this agreement, we are extending our long-term partnership with SEB, one of the largest banks in the Baltic region. We are also pleased to welcome ING, an international banking and financial services provider and one of the largest banks in Europe, as a financing partner,” said MAXIMA GRUPĖ's Chief Financial Officer Lauryna Šaltinė.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ has decided to redeem the bonds ahead of maturity date in order to smoothly implement changes related to the restructuring of the UAB“Vilniaus prekyba” group. UAB“Vilniaus prekyba” plans to reorganize the structure of its group of companies: the businesses operating in Poland, Sweden, and Bulgaria will be separated from the current group of companies and managed by a new holding company, PARETAS B.V., based in the Netherlands, while businesses in the Baltic region will continue to be managed through UAB“Vilniaus prekyba” and its subsidiaries in Lithuania. It is anticipated that the shares of „Emperia Holding“ Sp. z o.o. and „Maxima Bulgaria“ EOOD, both belonging to MAXIMA GRUPĖ and operating the „Stokrotka“ chain in Poland and the „T Market“ chain in Bulgaria, will be transferred to the Dutch company PARETAS B.V. Once restructuring is complete, MAXIMA GRUPĖ will remain the leading retail operator in the Baltic region and will focus on strengthening its businesses in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ will consider the possibility of returning to the bond market and a long-term financing structure in 2026, after the restructuring, taking into account its business portfolio and market conditions.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic countries), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online food store "Barbora," operating in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, "Vilniaus prekyba" controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

