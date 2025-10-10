Bearvpn Debuts No-Log Windows VPN With Dual-Architecture Support
Adaptive Protocols for Modern Networks
The new BearVPN Windows app integrates a three-layer adaptive protocol suite designed to deliver smooth and secure connectivity under real-world network conditions:
Auto Protocol Selection – Automatically adjusts to the most efficient and stable connection type
SLProxy – A lightweight, secure proxy optimized for low-latency performance
SCProxy – A concealment proxy built to bypass censorship and deep packet inspection
“Our goal from the beginning was to create a VPN that’s simple, fast, and dependable,” said Jordan Hayes, Product Manager at BearVPN. “BearVPN adapts intelligently to modern network challenges so that users can keep being connected and protected wherever they are.”
Designed for All Windows Devices
The launch of BearVPN for Windows brings universal compatibility across Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7. It stands out as one of the few VPNs offering native dual-architecture optimization, ensuring stable performance on both x64 (Intel/AMD) and ARM64 systems, including Surface Pro X, Windows on ARM laptops, and other next-generation processors.
This dual-architecture approach makes BearVPN a future-ready solution for the evolving Windows ecosystem.
Premium Features for Advanced Users
Beyond its core privacy and security functions, BearVPN’s premium plan with competitive prices gives users greater flexibility and control:
Manual selection from 2,000+ servers across 50+ locations
Priority customer support
Advanced configuration options for experienced users
As a new yet confident entry into the VPN landscape, BearVPN invites Windows users to explore its smooth and stable performance. New users who register will receive a complimentary three-day free VPN trial to experience full capabilities firsthand.
About BearVPN
BearVPN is a privacy-focused technology company dedicated to delivering secure, high-performance VPN solutions with accessible design and transparent engineering. Its mission is to make online privacy effortless and universal, empowering users to browse, stream, and connect freely in any network environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
