WULF, MARA, CLSK, IREN Rally After Bernstein Says Bitcoin Miners Poised To Benefit From AI Boom: Report
Bitcoin (BTC) miners extended gains in pre-market trading on Friday after Bernstein analysts said they are emerging as unexpected beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence and high-performance computing boom.
The firm cited miners' access to high-density, pre-secured power capacity as a key advantage in a note cited by The Block. Iren (IREN) jumped as much as 6% after Bernstein named it a top pick with an 'Outperform' rating and $75 price target.
TeraWulf (WULF), CleanSpark (CLSK), and Marathon Digital (MARA) also rose in pre-market trade and were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits, at the time of writing. Terawulf's stock rose as much as 8.5%, while CleanSpark's stock rose more than 6% and Marathon's stock gained 2%.
