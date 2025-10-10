Scott Bessent Reportedly Narrows Down Fed Chair Candidates List To Five
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly narrowed down the list of candidates for the Federal Reserve Chair position to five from 11, following a series of interviews.
According to a CNBC report citing unnamed senior Treasury officials, the list of candidates includes Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and Fed Governor Christopher Waller, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and BlackRock Fixed Income CIO Rick Rieder.
The report added that Bessent, two senior Treasury officials, and two senior White House officials will lead another round of interviews with these five candidates over the coming weeks and months.
