Russia To Retain Influence Over Transnistria, Outcome Tied To War In Ukraine - Moldovan Ambassador
He noted that Russia had financed the region for more than three decades but never developed it, recalling that on January 1, 2025, Russia stopped the free supply of gas. However, Kiver warned that Moscow continues to support the separatist regime in Tiraspol through propaganda, moral backing, and military presence, as well as by spreading disinformation campaigns and alarming narratives aimed at discrediting Chișinău.
“I believe that Russia will not give up its influence over Transnistria - it remains a tool of political blackmail not only against Moldova but also against Ukraine,” said the Moldovan ambassador.
At the same time, he expressed the view that much depends on how the war in Ukraine ends and whether Russia will be able to impose any dangerous conditions on Ukraine or Moldova.
In parallel, according to him, Moldova is working with international partners to create the necessary conditions for the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory - this remains the country's main strategic goal.Read also: Ukraine's FM on recent energy strikes: Russia worse than HAMAS
As reported by Ukrinform, after 100% of ballots were processed in the parliamentary elections in Moldova, the ruling pro-European party Action and Solidarity (PAS) won the vote.
Thus, three parties and two blocs enter the new parliament.
In total, Action and Solidarity (PAS) received 50.2% of the votes. In second place is the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc with 24.17%, followed by the Alternative Bloc with 7.96%. Also entering parliament are the Eurosceptic Our Party (6.20%) and the pro-European Democracy at Home party (5.62%).
Photo provided by the Embassy of Moldova in Ukraine
