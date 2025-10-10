Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan-Led CIS Transport Integration Plan Nearing Finish Line - Tokayev

2025-10-10 06:06:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 10 . The preparation of the concept for the connection of the main transport arteries passing through the territories of the CIS countries, initiated by Kazakhstan, is nearing completion, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while speaking at the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

He also said that, to effectively manage freight flows, reduce costs, and minimize risks, this document should be supplemented with provisions for the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.

Tokayev emphasized that productive trade and economic cooperation are only possible with the presence of actively functioning transport corridors.

"Our vast region has traditionally served as a link between Europe and Asia, playing a special role in the global transport and logistics system. The North-South Corridor provides CIS countries with direct access to the markets of the Persian Gulf and South Asia. At the same time, the East-West and Trans-Caspian routes, in conjunction with China's Belt and Road megaproject, are transforming the CIS into a unique land bridge across Eurasia," the president added.

