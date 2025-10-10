Kazakhstan-Led CIS Transport Integration Plan Nearing Finish Line - Tokayev
He also said that, to effectively manage freight flows, reduce costs, and minimize risks, this document should be supplemented with provisions for the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.
Tokayev emphasized that productive trade and economic cooperation are only possible with the presence of actively functioning transport corridors.
"Our vast region has traditionally served as a link between Europe and Asia, playing a special role in the global transport and logistics system. The North-South Corridor provides CIS countries with direct access to the markets of the Persian Gulf and South Asia. At the same time, the East-West and Trans-Caspian routes, in conjunction with China's Belt and Road megaproject, are transforming the CIS into a unique land bridge across Eurasia," the president added.
