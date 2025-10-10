In Zambia, African Development Fund Reshapes The Country's Agriculture And Education Landscape

Concessional financing from the African Development Fund (ADF) has been transformative for Zambia's agriculture and education sectors, while“anchoring peace, prosperity, and regional competitiveness.”

ADF deputies, who are gathered in Zambia's capital for a meeting on the Fund's 17th replenishment, visited two project sites on Tuesday, 7 October - the new Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) fertilizer blending plant in Kafue; and upgraded facilities at the University of Zambia in Lusaka. They were joined by government sector ministers who commended the Fund for its tangible impact.

The African Development Fund, the concessional financing window of the African Development Bank Group, has played a leading role in advancing Africa's development. Established in 1972, the Fund supports 37 low-income countries, nearly half of which are fragile and conflict-affected

At Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia, Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri described the African Development Bank Group as a critical ally of the country, noting its support in helping the country shift from drought to surplus.

He commended the African Development Fund's investment in the new blending and granulating facilities as "not merely financial but an investment in our farmers, in our economy, and in our future."

"This achievement represents a significant leap forward in our capacity to meet the fertilizer requirements of the Zambian farming community," the minister stated. "Beyond serving our domestic needs, Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia is positioning itself to penetrate export markets between 2025 and 2030, thereby contributing to Zambia's role as a competitive player in the regional fertilizer industry."

Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank Group, outlined the transformative results: "In the 2024/25 season, Zambia produced over 3.7 million metric tons of food-well above its national need of 2.5 million. That's not just food security, that's food surplus."

The Zambia Emergency Food Production initiative has supported nearly 5,900 farmers-over half of whom are women-with subsidized, certified seeds and fertilizer through the digital platform ZIAMIS ( ). Over 9,000 farmers are expected to benefit from approximately $35 million in financing this season.

A critical $1.3 million injection from the African Development Fund is setting Zambia on course toward fertilizer self-sufficiency with an expected 40% reduction in fertilizer costs-a game-changer for smallholder farmers. The Fund's support provided the initial raw materials for the plant's take-off.

At the University of Zambia, Vice Chancellor Professor Mundia Muya highlighted the impact of the Support to Science and Technology Education Project, another ADF-funded initiative, which is transforming higher education in Zambia.

"The University of Zambia has benefited immensely from our collaboration with the African Development Fund," Muya told the visiting Deputies. "Before the project, many of our lecture theatres and laboratories were in a deplorable state, but they have now been fully modernised, providing a conducive environment for learning and research."

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Chipota Mutati captured an even deeper significance of ADF investments across the country, emphasising how they have expanded access to tertiary and technical education to 250,000 students.

"When you are being lectured in a conducive environment, even your brain power becomes transformative," Mutati told the visiting deputies. He underscored the social impact: "When you do that, you create peace in society. You create harmony. So, it's not just about the investment-it's anchoring peace and democracy through the transformation of Africa."

Ms Akin-Olugbade framed the ADF-funded Zambia Emergency Food Production Facility's achievements within the broader Africa Emergency Food Production Facility, as a continent-wide initiative supporting 20 million farmers and targeting the production of 37 million tons of food across Africa.

"While it was launched in response to a crisis, the Zambia Emergency Food Production Facility is about more than emergency relief. It's laying the foundation for a more resilient, private sector–driven agricultural system-one that reduces dependence on imports and empowers Zambian farmers to feed the nation," she explained.

The ADF-17 replenishment meeting is taking place in Lusaka, Zambia, from October 7 to 9 ahead of a final pledging session scheduled to take place in December 2025.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media contact:

Emeka Anuforo,

Communication and External Relations Department;

...

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa's premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: