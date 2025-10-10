Tsunami Alert From Major Philippines Earthquake Lifted
Tsunami alert lifted after major Philippines quake, warning centre said hours after a powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, triggering warnings of a "destructive tsunami" on the country's Pacific coast within hours.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered evacuations in coastal areas following the earthquake that struck off the southern Philippines on Friday.
Authorities are now assessing the situation on the ground, and search and rescue efforts are being prepared and will be deployed as soon as it is safe to do so, Marcos said in a statement.
