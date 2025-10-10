Gulf Nations Pledge Full Support For Qatar's Hosting Of FIBA Basketball World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant show of regional unity, Gulf nations have extended unwavering support to Qatar for organizing the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, marking the event's debut in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The announcement came during key meetings of the Gulf Basketball Association and a consultative session for Gulf federation presidents, held at the Sheraton Doha Hotel and hosted by the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF). These gatherings underscored the region's commitment to advancing basketball through enhanced collaboration and development initiatives.

The meetings, attended by prominent figures including International Basketball Federation (FIBA) President Sheikh Saud bin Ali Al Thani, focused on strategic priorities for the sport's growth. Key participants included, President of Gulf and Qatar Basketball Associations Mohammed bin Saad Al Mughaiseeb, FIBA Executive Director Hagop Khajirian and Gulf Basketball Association Secretary-General Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, Board members such as Hamoud Al Malki, Salem Al Mutawa, Mohammed Nasser Al Hasani, Thamer Ayed Al Shanfa, and Mohammed Al Ajmi also contributed to discussions on upcoming plans.

Also during the meeting the 2025-2026 Gulf basketball tournament calendar was approved. According to the calendar, Qatar will host the Gulf 3x3 Under-21 Championship in 2026 and the Gulf Under-18 Youth Championship next year.

The sessions emphasized innovative projects, including the publication of a comprehensive book chronicling the history of basketball in Gulf countries-from the founding of federations to current achievements.

Additionally, a new Gulf Clubs Cup of Cups tournament will launch next year, with regulations ensuring participation from each nation's cup champions, provided they are not competing in the West Asia Super League (WASL).

This initiative aims to provide broader regional opportunities for Gulf clubs. In the consultative meeting, Gulf federation presidents - including Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa (Bahrain), Engineer Khalfan bin Saleh Al Naabi (Oman), Ghassan Yusuf Tashkandi (Saudi Arabia), Dhari Burjis (Kuwait), and Abdul Latif Nasser Al Fardan (UAE)-unanimously affirmed their full backing for Qatar's 2027 World Cup organizing committee.

They expressed confidence in Qatar's ability to deliver a world-class event from August 27 to September 12, 2027. Deliberations explored avenues for Gulf-wide cooperation on the World Cup, such as sharing expertise, joint training programs, friendly matches, and development initiatives for referees, statisticians, and coaches.

Al Mughaiseeb highlighted the meetings' objectives, saying“These gatherings are pivotal in strengthening ties among Gulf federations and elevating basketball at all levels. We take great pride in Qatar's role in hosting regional tournaments and leading the organization of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup - a landmark moment for the sport globally.”

He added that the agenda also prioritises scheduling tournaments to avoid conflicts with student-athletes' exams, ensuring a balanced environment for academic and athletic pursuits.