Azerbaijan, TURKSOY Review Bilateral Cooperation
The discussions focused on new tasks and the implementation of directives issued at the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala.
Minister of Culture Adil Karimli emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to its growing cooperation with TURKSOY, highlighting the significance of joint projects aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world.
TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev expressed satisfaction with the partnership and extended his deep gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for supporting efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.
During the meeting, the newly appointed representative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture to TURKSOY, Vugar Mammadov, was introduced. It was noted that he will begin his duties in the coming days.
The sides exchanged views on the organization's activities over the past year and reaffirmed the importance of continued collaboration on joint cultural projects.
