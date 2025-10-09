Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, TURKSOY Review Bilateral Cooperation

Azerbaijan, TURKSOY Review Bilateral Cooperation


2025-10-09 03:10:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ Baku hosted a meeting between representatives of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) on October 8, the Ministry of Culture told Trend .

The discussions focused on new tasks and the implementation of directives issued at the 12th summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala.

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to its growing cooperation with TURKSOY, highlighting the significance of joint projects aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev expressed satisfaction with the partnership and extended his deep gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for supporting efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the newly appointed representative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture to TURKSOY, Vugar Mammadov, was introduced. It was noted that he will begin his duties in the coming days.

The sides exchanged views on the organization's activities over the past year and reaffirmed the importance of continued collaboration on joint cultural projects.

MENAFN09102025000187011040ID1110175305

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search