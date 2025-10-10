Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China To Impose 'Special Port Fees' On US-Linked Ships

China To Impose 'Special Port Fees' On US-Linked Ships


2025-10-10 06:02:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: China said Friday it would impose "special port fees" on ships operated by and built in the United States after Washington announced charges for Chinese-linked ships in April.

Incremental fees will be collected at Chinese ports from October 14, the transport ministry said in a statement.

US ships arriving in China will be charged 400 yuan ($56) per net tonne. That fee will go up to 640 yuan in April and then increase annually.

The "special port fees" apply to each ship's China voyage -- not at each port -- and a vessel will be charged no more than five times a year, the ministry said.

The charge takes effect the same day US ports begin applying fees for Chinese-built and operated ships arriving there.

That move stemmed from a probe into China's shipbuilding sector launched under the previous US administration.

A transport ministry spokesperson called Beijing's levies a "legitimate measure to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese shipping companies".

"We urge the US side to immediately correct its wrongful practices and cease its unwarranted suppression of China's shipping industry," the unnamed spokesperson said in a separate statement.

MENAFN10102025000063011010ID1110177645

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search