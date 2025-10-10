China To Impose 'Special Port Fees' On US-Linked Ships
Beijing: China said Friday it would impose "special port fees" on ships operated by and built in the United States after Washington announced charges for Chinese-linked ships in April.
Incremental fees will be collected at Chinese ports from October 14, the transport ministry said in a statement.
US ships arriving in China will be charged 400 yuan ($56) per net tonne. That fee will go up to 640 yuan in April and then increase annually.
The "special port fees" apply to each ship's China voyage -- not at each port -- and a vessel will be charged no more than five times a year, the ministry said.
The charge takes effect the same day US ports begin applying fees for Chinese-built and operated ships arriving there.
That move stemmed from a probe into China's shipbuilding sector launched under the previous US administration.
A transport ministry spokesperson called Beijing's levies a "legitimate measure to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese shipping companies".
"We urge the US side to immediately correct its wrongful practices and cease its unwarranted suppression of China's shipping industry," the unnamed spokesperson said in a separate statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment