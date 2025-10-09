Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mirziyoyev Pitches Uzbekistan As Hub For Regional Nuclear Energy Competence

2025-10-09 03:10:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 9.​ Uzbekistan proposes the establishment of a regional competence center for nuclear energy, the country's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated at the "Central Asia-Russia" summit in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports.

“These days will witness a historic event as we begin implementing joint projects for the first reactor unit of the upcoming nuclear power plant and a multifunctional Nuclear Medicine Center in Uzbekistan,” he said.

Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of broad scientific and practical cooperation, noting the need for the creation of a Regional Competence Center for Nuclear Energy in Uzbekistan and the development of a training program at the Tashkent branch of the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute.

The president also highlighted plans to expand cooperation with Russia in hydrocarbon exploration and processing, modernization of the power sector, and the adoption of energy-efficient technologies.

“To facilitate the transfer of advanced knowledge and technologies and to prepare and promote joint projects, it is advisable to develop a comprehensive 'Central Asia-Russia Energy Partnership' program,” he added.

