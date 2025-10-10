Ministry Of Finance Organises Retreat To Design Strategic Plan 20272029 In Line With Its Forward-Looking Vision To Enhance Public Finance Sustainability



MoF senior officials, strategic partners and international experts take part in retreat

Reviewing global best practices to strengthen government partnerships and adopt innovative thinking in strategic planning

Focusing on boosting the ministry's readiness for the next phase and ensuring continued excellence in managing the UAE's public finances

Retreat includes interactive sessions to design the ministry's vision, mission, values, as well as strategic goals and projects Exploring the Ministry of Finance's journey of excellence and discussions on major global economic and financial developments

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori: Our goal is to develop a strategic plan that achieves leadership and excellence while reflecting the UAE's priorities and federal government directives for the coming phase

Abu Dhabi, October 09, 2025

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) organised a strategic retreat to develop its Strategic Plan 2027-2029, as part of its forward-looking vision to enhance the sustainability of public finances.

The event was attended by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, alongside MoF senior officials, work teams from all organisational units, federal and local government partners, and international experts.

The retreat began with a presentation on major global trends and developments, followed by dialogue sessions to shape the ministry's vision, mission and institutional values. Participants also defined strategic goals and projects that will guide the ministry's work in the coming years.

Sustainable financial stability

H.E. AlKhoori emphasised that the ministry's strategic retreat comes at a pivotal moment, aligning with the federal government's planning cycle and reflecting the UAE's priorities for the coming phase.

He noted that, over the past years, the ministry has achieved sustainable financial stability, enhanced the efficiency of public resource management, and supported national economic growth.

These gains, AlKhoori said, were made possible through integrated institutional efforts, partnerships grounded in knowledge sharing, and a culture of diligent work, helping position the UAE as a global model for financial governance, sustainability, and international cooperation.

He stressed that the next phase requires greater flexibility and innovation to respond to rapidly changing global dynamics and emerging economic challenges. The outcomes of this assembly, as AlKhoori noted, must deliver an ambitious strategic direction focused on digitalisation, developing national talent and expanding regional and international partnerships.

His Excellency called on all participants to play an active role in shaping the new strategy, using this collaborative platform to develop a comprehensive plan that builds on past achievements, enhances the ministry's readiness for the future, and supports its vital role in achieving the UAE's sustainable development goals.

Global best practices

The retreat brought together federal entities and international strategic experts, with discussions focusing on global best practices to strengthen government partnerships and adopt innovative thinking in strategic planning. It explored how to promote the ministry's readiness for the future while maintaining excellence in managing the UAE's public finances.

The agenda also featured interactive sessions, including two workshops to design strategic goals and projects, as well as a roundtable on future initiatives, and a session on developing institutional values.

The event further included a presentation exploring the ministry's journey of excellence, along with comprehensive discussions on major global economic and financial trends and how digital transformation is shaping the future.

Collaborative approach

This participatory approach reflects the Ministry's commitment to developing a strategy that aligns with national priorities and leverages the diverse expertise of its teams, enhancing performance efficiency and fostering a culture of collaborative planning and collective responsibility.

It is fully consistent with the federal government's directions and reaffirms the Ministry's dedication to ensuring that its strategy reflects the aspirations of the nation and the vision of its wise leadership.

Through this comprehensive, forward-looking approach, the Ministry of Finance affirms that its strategic plan for 2027-2029 will be built on shared vision, government collaboration, and a clear commitment to excellence in public financial management.

The event's outcomes will provide the basis of the ministry's next strategic cycle, ensuring its future direction remains consistent with the UAE's broader vision.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 549 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Friday, October 10, 2025 7:44:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :