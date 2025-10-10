Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BREAKING: Philippines Issues Tsunami Warning After 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mindanao

2025-10-10 12:00:47
The Philippine seismology office issued a tsunami warning on Friday after a 7.4 magnitude quake struck off the major southern island of Mindanao.

One-metre waves are forecast on the country's Pacific coast over the next two hours it said, and coastal residents in these areas are "strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland".

