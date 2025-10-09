Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Settlements Threaten Palestinian State: Macron


2025-10-09 11:01:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French President Emmanuel Macron warned yesterday that expanding Israeli settlements threatened a Palestinian state and US-led peace efforts, as France hosted Arab and European ministers to find ways to boost the Palestinians after a Gaza ceasefire deal was announced.
Macron hailed the ceasefire deal as a "great hope" for the region, but said the "acceleration" of settlement construction in the occupied West Bank was an "existential threat" to a Palestinian state.
It was "not only unacceptable and contrary to international law" but "fuels tensions, violence, and instability", he said in opening remarks to the meeting in Paris. "It fundamentally contradicts the American plan and our collective ambition for a peaceful region."

MENAFN09102025000067011011ID1110176454

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search