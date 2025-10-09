Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM Stresses Full Implementation Of Gaza Peace Deal


2025-10-09 11:01:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated in the ministerial meeting on the US plan for Gaza and the next steps towards a ceasefire.
Held in Paris yesterday, the meeting was attended by foreign ministers and representatives of several Arab, Islamic, and European countries, as well as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.
The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the agreement on all provisions and mechanisms for implementing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to ensure the full implementation of the agreement, paving the way for sustainable peace and the desired stability in the region.
He also reiterated Qatar's firm and consistent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, in a way that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

MENAFN09102025000067011011ID1110176453

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search