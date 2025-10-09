Lakshmi Manchu Says 'Your Love Is What Keeps Me Going' As She Turns 48
A video dropped by Lakshmi on her IG showed her cutting multiple cakes with a massive smile on her face. She was seen celebrating her special day in a brightly lit room with flowers and colorful balloons. This was followed by a photo of the birthday star posing with her friends.
Lakshmi was further seen enjoying herself amidst balloons, channeling her inner child.
Expressing her delight, she captioned the post, "Grateful for another year around the sun! Your love is what keeps me going (red heart and evil eye emoji) (sic)."
Wishing his sister on her special day, brother, Manoj Manchu treated the netizens with some unseen photos of Lakshmi. The 'Mirai' actor further penned an adorable birthday wish that read, "Wishing my sister and my everything, @LakshmiManchu akka, a very happy birthday. You've always been my biggest inspiration, akka. (sic)"
Applauding his sister on juggling multiple roles with utmost grace, Manoj added, "The way you handle life as a mother, actor, producer, and a person with such a big heart is just incredible. You light up every room you walk into and touch so many lives with your kindness and strength. Stay the same always and keep shining your light everywhere you go. Love you loads, akka #HappyBirthday (red heart emojis)"
Talking about her professional commitments, Lakshmi last graced the screen with the thriller, "Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy", which reached the cinema halls on September 20.
The nail-biter revolved around a determined woman who ends up uncovering a deadly conspiracy while investigating corruption at the highest levels. As supernatural forces emerge and time runs out, her quest for justice turns into a game of survival.
Made under the direction of Vamsee Krishna Malla, "Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy" also stars Mohan Babu as Dr. Viswamitra, Viswant Duddumpudi as Vikram, Samuthirakani as Chalapathi, and Siddique as Balram.
