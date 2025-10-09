Cellular Therapy Tracking Market To Reach $4.71 Billion By 2029 With 12.9% CAGR

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Cellular Therapy Tracking Market Size And Growth?

The market size for cellular therapy tracking has experienced a swift expansion in the prior years. It's predicted to surge from $2.56 billion in 2024 to $2.90 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. Various factors have contributed to this historic period's growth, including an uptick in clinical trials related to regenerative medicine, an increased emphasis on personalized medicine, the broadening of academic and industry partnerships, greater awareness of the efficacy and safety of cell therapy, and a rise in investments and venture capital for cell and gene therapy firms.

The market for tracking of cellular therapies is set to witness a significant expansion in the upcoming years, with expectations to reach $4.71 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This growth in the prediction span can be credited to factors such as increasing embracement of personalized and precision medicine, a growing pipeline of cell and gene therapies, surges in clinical trials and commercial approvals, rising instances of chronic and rare diseases, and the buildup of cell therapy manufacturing infrastructures. Key trends to be seen in the forecast period are the fusion of cellular therapy tracking with digital healthcare platforms, incorporating bioinformatics into cellular research, progressions in cellular therapy studies, comprehensive regulatory compliance tools, and the inclusion of AI and machine learning.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Cellular Therapy Tracking Market?

The growth of the cellular therapy tracking market is being propelled by the rising adoption of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is a medical strategy that customizes treatment and prevention methods based on a person's unique genetic composition, lifestyle, and environment. The rising use of personalized medicine mainly stems from advancements in genomics, facilitating precise identification of genetic variations and personalized treatments. Personalized medicine is supported by cellular therapy tracking, which ensures accurate supervision and management of cells specific to each patient throughout the therapeutic procedure. It boosts treatment safety and effectiveness by offering comprehensive traceability, regulatory adherence, and a streamlined workflow for healthcare professionals. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a nonprofit organization based in the United States, reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorsed 26 new personalized medicines in 2023, a notable increase from the 12 approved in 2022, according to data from February 2024. Consequently, the surge in the adoption of personalized medicine is fuelling the expansion of the cellular therapy tracking market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Cellular Therapy Tracking Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cellular Therapy Tracking Sector?

In the cellular therapy tracking market, significant players are emphasizing the creation of scalable platforms, like chain of identity (COI) management platforms, to maintain regulatory compliance, cell traceability, and safeguard patients. COI management platforms are digital systems designed to trace and authenticate patient-specific cells during the total cellular therapy procedure, promoting patient safety and traceability. In May 2023, TrakCel Limited, a company based in the UK that specializes in software, introduced OCELLOS Core, an enhancement to its OCELLOS suite. OCELLOS Core is a COI management platform devised for preliminary autologous and individualized cell and gene therapy (CGT) clinical trials, offering automated COI tracking to ensure precise patient records from initial enrollment. This pre-set, verified system can be implemented within two to three weeks, providing cost-effective scalability as therapy moves from trial to commercial stages. In addition, it documents the chain of custody events with comprehensive audit trails, improving compliance and teamwork.

How Is The Cellular Therapy Tracking Market Segmented?

The cellular therapy tracking market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Software, Services

2) By Application: Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Patient Registry Software, Clinical Trial Management Software, Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Cell Therapy Supply Chain Management Software, Compliance And Reporting Software, Data Analytics And Visualization Tools

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Training And Education Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Technical Support And Maintenance, Data Security And Compliance Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Cellular Therapy Tracking Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Cellular Therapy Tracking, North America is highlighted as the leading region of the year. The report forecasts its growth trajectory accordingly. All regions profiled in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

