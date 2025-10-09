Blake Harris Law Establishes Strategic Presence In Dubai For Asset Protection Services

Miami Beach, FL - Blake Harris Law, a leading international asset protection and estate planning firm founded by attorney Blake Harris, recently announced the expansion of its global presence with a new office location in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This strategic move strengthens the firm's ability to serve clients in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, reflecting growing international demand for expert asset protection and wealth preservation services.

Expanding to Meet Global Client Needs

With offices and presence already in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York, Blake Harris Law's new Dubai office marks a significant milestone in the firm's international growth. Dubai has rapidly emerged as one of the world's premier hubs for finance, trade, and innovation, making it a natural choice for a firm dedicated to helping clients secure their wealth across borders.

“Dubai represents the intersection of East and West - a city where business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs from around the world converge,” said Blake Harris.“Establishing a presence here allows us to serve clients across multiple continents more effectively, while also deepening our international network of partners and professionals.”

The expansion responds directly to client needs. As global wealth grows and economic risks become increasingly complex, high-net-worth individuals and families are seeking trusted legal advisors who can provide both local insight and international solutions.

Why Dubai?

Dubai has built a reputation as a global financial hub with strong legal frameworks, world-class infrastructure, and an investor-friendly environment. For professionals in asset protection and wealth management, the city offers unique opportunities. Its geographic position gives clients from Europe, Africa, and Asia convenient access to high-level financial services. The emirate also houses some of the world's most advanced banking and investment institutions, making it a center of excellence for international wealth strategies.

The city has also made a name for itself as a forward-thinking jurisdiction in the realm of digital assets. With regulations designed to encourage blockchain innovation while maintaining compliance, Dubai has become an attractive base for cryptocurrency entrepreneurs and investors. This aligns directly with Harris's expertise in digital wealth preservation. At the same time, the emirate's large expatriate community - comprised of business leaders and families from across the globe - makes it a prime location for cross-border estate planning and international trust structures.

“Dubai is not just a financial capital, it's a symbol of global connectivity,” Harris explained.“Our clients in the Middle East and beyond deserve direct access to our services without having to rely solely on remote consultations. This office allows us to provide that.”

Services Offered Through the Dubai Office

The firm's Dubai office will mirror the comprehensive suite of services already offered in the United States while tailoring its approach to the needs of international clients. From establishing offshore trusts in respected jurisdictions like Nevis and the Cook Islands, to creating estate plans for families with assets in multiple countries, Blake Harris Law will provide solutions that address the growing complexity of global wealth. The office will also focus on safeguarding digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NFTs, which present both opportunities and vulnerabilities for investors in the region.

For business owners and family offices, the Dubai location offers expertise in structuring international ventures to reduce liability and optimize financial outcomes. Importantly, the firm integrates these legal protections with long-term wealth preservation strategies that ensure assets remain secure across generations. In this way, the Dubai office serves as both a hub of legal guidance and a gateway to broader financial security for clients across multiple jurisdictions.

Strengthening a Global Network

Harris's expansion into Dubai builds on his history of cultivating relationships worldwide. Having traveled to more than forty countries, Harris has established ties with trustees, bankers, and financial professionals across leading jurisdictions such as Nevis, the Cook Islands, Switzerland, and Belize. These connections allow him to provide clients with tailored options that combine strong legal structures with practical implementation.

The Dubai office extends that network into one of the most dynamic financial centers in the world. By creating a local presence, Harris ensures that clients benefit not only from U.S. legal expertise but also from connections with trusted professionals in the Middle East. This dual perspective - grounded in both domestic and international frameworks - provides clients with strategies that adapt to shifting laws and global market conditions.

“The best asset protection strategies combine legal strength with real-world relationships,” Harris said.“Our Dubai office reflects our commitment to building those connections for the benefit of our clients.”

Recognition and Track Record

Blake Harris's expertise in asset protection has been widely recognized. He has been quoted in major media outlets including Bloomberg, Forbes, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, MarketWatch, and The Epoch Times. He has also been named a“Rising Star” by Super Lawyers Magazine for five consecutive years and holds an AV® Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest distinction for professional excellence and ethics.

Harris earned his degree in finance from the University of Florida and his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. He has been admitted to the Florida Bar since 2010 and the Colorado Bar since 2013.

A Timely Expansion

The opening of a Dubai office comes at a time when international wealth is experiencing profound change. From the rise of cryptocurrency as a mainstream asset class, to shifting tax laws and heightened litigation risks, families and investors are facing new challenges to preserving what they have built. For many, traditional domestic strategies are no longer sufficient.

Blake Harris Law's expansion into Dubai reflects a recognition of these realities. By establishing a presence in one of the world's most forward-looking financial centers, the firm demonstrates its commitment to guiding clients through complex transitions and preparing them for the future of global wealth.

“Our mission is to give clients peace of mind, no matter where they live or what assets they hold,” Harris concluded.“With offices in the United States and now Dubai, we are better equipped than ever to help clients protect their wealth across borders and generations.”

About Blake Harris Law

Blake Harris Law is an international asset protection and estate planning firm headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, with additional locations in Los Angeles, New York, and Dubai. Founded by international asset protection attorney Blake Harris, the firm provides solutions for clients seeking to secure their wealth against lawsuits, creditors, and economic uncertainty. Services include offshore trusts, cryptocurrency protection, cross-border estate planning, and business structuring for entrepreneurs and family offices.

For more information, visit .