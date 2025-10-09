State Property Fund Raises Over UAH 1.8B From Privatization In Q3 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is said in a statement posted on the Fund's official Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

“In Q3, the SPFU team successfully held 75 privatization auctions with a total of 405 participants. The combined value of winning bids reached UAH 1.815 billion, including UAH 155 million in VAT,” the statement reads.

Of the assets sold, 83% were integrated property complexes and equity packages, totaling UAH 1.504 billion. Notable transactions included the sale of the state's 100% stake in PJSC Vinnytsiapobuthim (UAH 608.1 million), the integrated property complex of the Kyiv Automobile Repair Plant (UAH 123.3 million), and the Ukrainian State Scientific and Technical Center for Crisis Technologies in Industry (UAH 55.0 million).

Over the first nine months of 2025, the Fund held 302 privatization auctions, raising UAH 2.24 billion in total, including UAH 265.9 million in VAT.

As previously reported, the SPFU is scheduled to hold an auction on November 25 for the privatization of the state's stake in Odesa Port Plant JSC, with a starting price of UAH 4.48 billion.

