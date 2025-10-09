Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Assistant FM: GCC Made Strides In Strengthening Human Rights

2025-10-09 07:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The GCC states have gone through a long journey in boosting human rights and got advanced positions in international development indicators, Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah said on Thursday.
Sheikha Jawaher made the statement to KUNA following chairing the 19th meeting of GCC government bodies tasked with human rights held in Riyadh.
GCC states have achieved tangible progress in education, health and environment sectors, along women empowerment, supporting youth, maintaining children rights, and boosting elderly's role and those with disabilities, based on national laws and development visions of member states, she noted.
The meeting discussed cementing joint collaboration and coordination among GCC members to bolster and protect human rights as well as to achieve GCC human rights strategy for 2023-2025, Sheikha Jawaher pointed out.
Kuwait has been extending bridges of cooperation and coordination with GCC states in line with joint Gulf action, in a manner that ensures progress, prosperity and good living conditions for the region's nations, she concluded. (end)
