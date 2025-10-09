Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mondelēz International To Report Q3 2025 Financial Results On October 28, 2025


2025-10-09 04:16:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 4:05 p.m. ET and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 800-225-9448 from the United States and 203-518-9708 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at .

A replay of the conference call will be available until November 04, 2025, by calling 800-757-4764 from the United States and 402-220-7226 from other locations. The access code for both the conference call and its rebroadcast is MDLZQ325 . An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ .

Contact: Tracey Noe (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors)
+1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454
... ...

MENAFN09102025004107003653ID1110175726

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search