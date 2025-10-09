Ethereum Breaks $4,700 As Blazpay ($BLAZ) Launches Its $0.006 Crypto Presale - AI Defi Just Went Multi-Chain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PANAMA CITY, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The much-anticipated Blazpay ($BLAZ) presale is officially live, opening its Phase 1 sale at an initial token price of $0.006. Following a successful $400,000 seed round, the AI-driven DeFi project has already sold over 4.5 million tokens. It is entering the spotlight as investors seek exposure to early-stage tokens that combine advanced automation, real-world functionality, and multi-chain interoperability.









The Blazpay presale is structured into multiple phases, each with a fixed allocation and incremental price increase - up to 25% between rounds. This approach introduces transparency and scarcity, a model that historically rewards early participants while driving progressive market momentum.

Just hours into its public launch, Blazpay has already recorded over 1 million tokens sold, signaling strong demand from investors eager to engage with the project's AI-enhanced decentralized ecosystem.

Presale Overview - Structured Growth, Real Utility



Presale Phase 1 Price:

Tokens Sold: Over 1 million within the first 24 hours



Seed Round: $400,000 raised before public sale



Next Phase: Up to 25% price increase once Phase 1 allocation sells out

Current Status: Live - limited allocation remaining



This launch strategy, mirroring successful DeFi rollouts seen in previous market cycles, blends scarcity mechanics with genuine technical innovation - ensuring that Blazpay is more than just another speculative presale.

The Vision - Merging AI and DeFi Into a Unified Experience

Blazpay's core mission is to simplify decentralized finance by making it more intelligent, accessible, and automated. The project introduces a platform where AI actively assists users in managing, trading, and optimizing their portfolios across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

In an era where DeFi remains fragmented - with separate interfaces for staking, trading, and asset management - Blazpay's ecosystem provides a unified, AI-powered interface designed to handle it all.

Multi-Chain Connectivity - Eliminating Barriers Between Blockchains

At its foundation, Blazpay supports direct interaction across more than 20 blockchain networks, enabling users to seamlessly trade, stake, and move assets without the need for external bridges or risky cross-chain tools.

This multi-chain-native architecture delivers two key benefits:

Security: Reducing vulnerabilities associated with bridge exploits.Seamless User Experience: Allowing users to move assets freely with minimal friction.

By offering cross-chain interoperability within a single interface, Blazpay positions itself at the center of a growing trend - the convergence of multi-chain liquidity and automated DeFi access.

As 2025 progresses, interoperability has become one of the market's leading narratives, and Blazpay's ability to unify these networks gives it a strong edge in both user adoption and developer integration potential.





Perpetual Trading - CEX Performance Meets DeFi Freedom

Blazpay extends its ecosystem beyond traditional DeFi features by offering perpetual decentralized trading, bringing professional-grade leverage tools directly to the blockchain.

With this feature, users gain access to:



Instant trade execution



On-chain risk controls

Transparent position management



This capability mirrors centralized exchange functionality but maintains non-custodial transparency, allowing users to trade freely without giving up control of their assets.

As more traders migrate toward decentralized platforms, Blazpay's integration of leverage and automation could make it a go-to platform for those seeking professional-level trading without centralized intermediaries.

Ethereum's Bullish Rebound Fuels the AI-DeFi Narrative

The Ethereum (ETH) market has regained its bullish momentum, and that's vital context for Blazpay's emergence.

As of October 9, 2025, Ethereum trades between $4,675 and $4,695, rebounding strongly from support near $3,868. With a market cap of $562 billion and 24-hour volume of $122 billion, Ethereum remains the backbone of smart contract innovation - and its renewed strength underscores growing investor confidence in the AI-integrated DeFi sector.

Technical indicators show ETH is moving within a bullish ascending channel, suggesting a potential rally toward $4,800–$5,000 if current buying pressure holds. However, a minor correction toward $4,465 could occur before the next leg up.

For Blazpay, this macro setup is significant. As Ethereum's network remains the hub for DeFi and token development, projects like Blazpay that operate cross-chain yet interact seamlessly with Ethereum benefit from its liquidity, credibility, and active user base.

The resurgence in Ethereum's Layer-2 ecosystem, alongside rising demand for automation and interoperability, provides fertile ground for Blazpay to grow - aligning its AI-powered tools with the market's most liquid and battle-tested infrastructure.

Blazpay's Potential Price Prediction

At the Phase 1 price of $0.006, a $1,000 investment in Blazpay secures approximately 166,666 $BLAZ tokens.

If the presale progresses as projected, with a 25% price increase per round and potential post-listing appreciation, early investors could see a theoretical 10x–20x upside under favorable market conditions.

For context:



A move to $0.06 (a 10x increase) would value that $1,000 investment at $10,000.

At $0.12, the same holding would be worth $20,000.

These figures are speculative, of course - but they illustrate how early-phase participation in structured presales often captures the highest risk-adjusted rewards when supported by genuine technology and strong investor traction.

Blazpay's transparent phase structure, combined with its early $400K backing and clear product roadmap, makes this a measured yet high-upside opportunity for strategic participants looking to enter before wider exchange listings.





Why Blazpay's Presale Is Drawing Attention

Analysts and investors alike have highlighted several factors contributing to Blazpay's early momentum:



Structured scarcity: Each phase limits supply and increases price, incentivizing early participation.



AI integration: Real-world automation available from day one.



Cross-chain access: Unified DeFi experience across 20+ networks.



Proven investor demand: $400K raised prior to launch.

Market synergy: Momentum aligning with high-performing ecosystems like Ethereum



This combination positions Blazpay not just as a presale token, but as a functional DeFi product entering a maturing market hungry for simplicity and intelligence.

Conclusion - A New Standard for Early-Stage DeFi Projects

With its Phase 1 presale live at $0.006, Blazpay is off to a strong start, offering a limited-time opportunity for early investors to enter before the next price adjustment.

Its integration of AI-driven automation, multi-chain connectivity, and perpetual trading represents a significant evolution from earlier DeFi models - bridging the gap between user-friendly accessibility and advanced financial control.

As market narratives continue to emphasize privacy, interoperability, and automation, Blazpay's positioning as an AI-powered DeFi hub could make it one of 2025's most transformative early-stage projects.





About Blazpay

Blazpay is an AI-integrated decentralized finance platform built to simplify the way users and businesses interact with blockchain systems. Combining multi-chain access, AI-powered portfolio automation, and decentralized perpetual trading, Blazpay offers an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem designed for scalability and simplicity.

With 1.2 million community members, over 10 million transactions processed, and 100+ blockchain integrations, Blazpay is rapidly emerging as a next-generation DeFi solution positioned for long-term growth and adoption in 2025.

Join the Blazpay Community

Website:

Twitter:

Telegram:

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Blazpay . The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at