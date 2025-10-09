Möbius Industries, Pioneer In Urban Mining, Completes $3.8M Pre-Seed Round

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Möbius Industries today announced a $3.8 million pre-seed funding round led by Outlander VC, with participation from Mana Ventures, GoAhead, Entropy Industrial, EWOR, E14, Plug and Play, Thursday Ventures and a group of strategic angels. The capital will support deployment of Möbius' automated "de- manufacturing" and AI-driven sorting systems that break down complex end-of-life products to recover high-value metals and plastics in a patented system the company calls "urban mining."

Building a more circular supply chain

Möbius aims to break U.S. dependence on imported materials from traditional overseas mining, building the infrastructure to sustainably transform local waste into high-value industrial inputs like steel, aluminum, copper, cobalt, lithium and other critical components for manufacturing, construction and other industries.

Its proprietary process uses drastically less energy and produces fewer carbon emissions than conventional mining and is powered by a first-of-its-kind, full-stack waste conversion system that combines robotics, AI, and advanced materials science for seamless, end-to- end automation. Through this system, waste is dismantled, sorted and refined into new, industrial-grade raw materials ready to re-enter U.S. supply chains - creating a faster, cleaner, and more resilient circular economy.

"The future of mining isn't in the ground, but in our cities," said Matthew Pierre-Louis, founder and CEO of Möbius. "Möbius is building the infrastructure to convert waste into high-purity inputs for American industry, proving that technology, not geography, determines resource power. With this funding, we'll scale our technology to deploy at pilot facilities, expand our world-class engineering team, and demonstrate that urban mining can eliminate dependence on foreign materials while advancing circularity right here in our own cities and towns."

How it works

Möbius' proprietary technology breaks down complex products like refrigerators, cars, electronics and more, uses a sensing stack to identify dozens of unique metal types, then separates and refines them into distinct streams reaching up to 95% purity. This process results in high-quality, reusable materials, without the immense environmental and geopolitical costs of traditional extraction mining. The company's mission is to make urban mining the cornerstone of a resilient, circular materials economy that keeps value and jobs at home while dramatically reducing waste and environmental impact.

"Möbius has engineered a blueprint for the next generation of industrial innovation that we haven't seen at this level of sophistication or scale," said Jordan Kretchmer, Senior Partner at Outlander VC. "The global demand for critical materials represents a near-trillion-dollar opportunity, and Möbius' urban mining model directly addresses that need with a scalable, domestic solution. By unlocking value from waste, they're redefining the economics of resource recovery and supply chain resilience in the U.S."

Fulfilling an urgent need

Traditional mining is extraordinarily resource-intensive, often requiring multi-billion-dollar investments and decades of development before reaching commercialization - on average 29 years in the U.S. and 16 years globally. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and global supply chain disruptions continue to threaten access to critical materials. Möbius' technology recovers resources that are already circulating domestically and creates a faster, cleaner, more secure alternative through automated collection, processing, sorting, refinement and distribution. By turning yesterday's waste into tomorrow's batteries, automobiles, building materials and more, Möbius helps industries achieve true circularity at home, reducing emissions, shipping costs and resource scarcity.







About Möbius Industries

Möbius Industries is building automated, full-stack facilities that recover and refine raw materials from urban waste streams using robotics, AI and materials science. From electronics and appliances to industrial scrap, Möbius turns complex waste into high- purity copper, aluminum, steel, critical minerals and plastics for reuse in manufacturing to enable a domestic, circular materials economy. Learn more at mobiusindustry .