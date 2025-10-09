Azerbaijan Calls For Joint Military Exercise To Strengthen Turkic Unity

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made an important call at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), proposing that in 2026, member countries of the OTS hold a joint military exercise under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

President Aliyev emphasized that the OTS has gone beyond being merely a cooperation platform and has now become an influential geopolitical center on a global scale. He noted that the strategic importance of the OTS stands out thanks to its young and dynamic population, as well as its logistical and energy potential, while also placing special emphasis on security issues.

Aliyev stated that current global security challenges demonstrate the need for Turkic States to act together, saying:“In the face of the threats the world is confronting, it is of great importance for the Turkic States to act as a single power.”

Drawing attention to the strong military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Aliyev recalled that more than 25 joint exercises had been held between the two countries over the past year. In this context, he noted that the time had come to establish broader cooperation among OTS members in the fields of defense and security, adding:“I propose that in 2026, a joint military exercise be held in Azerbaijan with the participation of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States.”

Aliyev stated that the world is living in a period when the fundamental principles of international law are increasingly being violated, and in such an environment, defense and military-technical cooperation have become vital for countries. He emphasized that without security, regional stability and development would not be possible.

President Aliyev's call is being viewed as a step that could pave the way for more comprehensive military integration among OTS member states.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said,“The European Union should today consider the OTS and Central Asia as strategic partners. Hungary has done this. Central Europe is also aware of this.”

In his speech at the summit, Orbán stated that there is mutual understanding within the Organization of Turkic States, saying:“We have energy security, growth, and at the same time, strong leaders. There is also a promising future for the further strengthening of Central Asia. I would like to congratulate you all.”

Saying,“We Hungarians are great supporters of the Turkic world in this regard,” Orbán added:“I would also like to express my gratitude to President Erdoğan. We thank Türkiye very much for being a reliable transit country for energy supplies. We also thank President Aliyev for ensuring safe energy delivery to Hungary. He made it possible to invest in the most important natural gas and oil fields. Thanks to this, Hungarians are entering the market in this field, and I am very grateful.”