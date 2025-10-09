Azerbaijan Allocates Land Plots To Former Idps In Its Khojaly
The Ministry of Agriculture organized training sessions based on electronic applications submitted by the village residents.
During the sessions, participants were provided with guidance on effective agricultural practices, and those who demonstrated excellence were awarded certificates. A total of 117 residents applied to participate in the "Land Lease" project in Ballija. Furthermore, eight cooperatives and four family farms have been established in the village, encompassing 78 people, with official agreements expected to be finalized with these farms shortly.
In the villages of Ballija and Khanyurdu, 552 hectares of arable land have been allocated, with the plots being introduced in stages, five hectares per family.
