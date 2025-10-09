No Limit Pools & Spas Expands Custom Outdoor Living Solutions Across Mesa And Arizona's East Valley

MENAFN - GetNews)No Limit Pools & Spas, a family-owned Arizona pool builder led by owner-operator Marc Ballard, today announced expanded outdoor living design and construction services across Mesa and the greater East Valley. The company is enhancing its offerings to include integrated outdoor living spaces that combine custom pool builds with complementary landscaping, hardscaping, and entertainment features.







For over two decades, No Limit Pools & Spas has provided customized pool and backyard solutions to homeowners in Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Gold Canyon, and Scottsdale. The company continues to focus on transforming outdoor spaces into cohesive environments that emphasize both function and design quality.

Comprehensive Outdoor Living Offerings

No Limit Pools & Spas' expanded service model supports homeowners from concept to completion, offering complete project management designed for efficiency and collaboration. Current offerings include:



Custom Pool Construction: Pools designed to harmonize with each property's architecture, layout, and aesthetic.

Water and Fire Features: Integrated elements such as waterfalls, jets, and fire bowls that enhance ambiance and design cohesion.

Decking and Patio Structures: Durable materials and modern shade solutions that add comfort and long-term value.‌

Outdoor Kitchens: Custom-built cooking and entertaining spaces designed for convenience and visual appeal. Landscaping and Lighting: Comprehensive exterior design, from turf installation to architectural lighting and hardscape detailing.



Each project reflects collaboration between homeowners and No Limit Pools' design specialists, ensuring results aligned with the homeowner's vision and lifestyle.

Limited-Time Financing Options

As part of its service expansion, No Limit Pools & Spas has introduced two limited-time financing opportunities designed to make high-quality outdoor construction more accessible:



Cocktail Pool Package: Compact pool designs with flexible monthly payments starting from approximately $275 . Custom Pool Package: Full-size pool builds beginning at $340 per month for qualified applicants.



These financing options are available through authorized partners and apply to new construction projects initiated before the close of the 2025 season.

Encouragement to Homeowners

Homeowners interested in upgrading their outdoor living spaces or learning more about the available financing programs are encouraged to contact No Limit Pools & Spas directly through their website at . Project consultations are available year-round, guiding concept design through completion.

About No Limit Pools & Spas

Founded and operated in Mesa, Arizona, No Limit Pools & Spas specializes in custom pool design, new pool construction, and complete backyard transformations. The company's approach emphasizes creative design, craftsmanship, and dependable customer service throughout every stage of the project.





