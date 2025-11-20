With Over Annual 10.42 Lakh Metric Tonnes, Gujarat Leads In India's Blue Economy Contribution

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (IANS) As the world marks World Fisheries Day on November 21, Gujarat, home to India's longest coastline, stands out as one of the country's most powerful engines of the blue economy. Backed by strong marine resources and robust policy support, the state has cemented its leadership in fisheries production.

Gujarat currently ranks second in India in marine fish output and sixth in overall fish production.

According to official estimates, the state recorded more than 10.42 lakh metric tonnes of total fish production in 2024-25, including 7.64 lakh MT from marine sources and 2.78 lakh MT from inland fisheries. For 2025-26, Gujarat is expected to cross 11 lakh MT, reflecting its expanding capacity and the strengthening of its aquatic ecosystems.

Over the past four years, the state's average annual fish production has consistently exceeded 9.30 lakh MT.

Gujarat's fisheries sector is not only a domestic pillar but also a major exporter. Frozen shrimp, ribbonfish, cuttlefish and squid from the state enjoy strong demand in China, Europe, the US and Japan, significantly boosting foreign exchange earnings and transforming the coastline into a gateway for economic growth.

State Fisheries Minister Jitu Vaghani credits the rise of Gujarat's“Blue Revolution” to coordinated efforts by both the Centre and the state. He noted that the government is focused not just on increasing production, but also on improving the socio-economic conditions of fishing communities. The foundation for this transformation was laid during Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister, when he pushed for coastal development and recognised the untapped potential of the blue economy.

Today, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has expanded support for the sector through VAT reductions on diesel, subsidies on kerosene and petrol, land allotment for shrimp farming, improved road and electricity infrastructure, and upgraded harbour facilities for small fishermen.

Additionally, four new fishing harbours are being developed at Madhwad, Nava Bandar, Veraval-2 and Sutrapada.

At the national level, the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has further accelerated modernisation, traceability and sustainable fisheries management. Under the scheme, projects worth Rs 897.54 crore have been approved for Gujarat between 2020-21 and 2024-25, with another Rs 50 crore allocated for 2025-26.