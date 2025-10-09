Dubai real estate prices have risen almost fourfold since 2021, data showed on Thursday.

Over the first nine months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2021, real estate sales soared by 379.9 per cent in value from Dh104 billion to Dh 499.1 billion. Transaction volume also jumped by 266.7 per cent from 43,200 to 158,400.

Recommended For You

The dramatic upward curve for the January-September period culminated in a 32.4 per cent increase in total sales value and a 20.6 per cent rise in transactions over the last 12 months alone.

A market study from fäm Properties shows that average overall monthly real estate sales rose sharply from 14,600 transactions worth Dh41.89 billion for the first nine months in 2024 to 17,600 deals amounting to Dh55.46 billion this year.

The Dubai real estate sector's spectacular upward trajectory points towards long-term stability and sustainable growth for investors.

Average sales values and volumes were also up for each of the apartment, villa, commercial and plot sectors compared with the same period last year. Data from DXBinteract shows this as a consistent pattern of strong year-on-year growth across all sectors since 2021.

“During this period, property values have grown faster than the number of deals in all segments, highlighting strong all-round market momentum,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.“Rising prices are driving much of the market's growth, which is especially encouraging for investors. While apartment sales still dominate, there have been exceptional gains in both value and volume across all asset classes. This balance highlights the market's depth and resilience, underpinning the long-term stability and sustainable growth that investors are seeking.”

Over the last five years, apartments showed the biggest growth in value between January-September, climbing by 451.7 per cent from Dh43.6 billion to Dh240.5 billion since 2021. Transaction volume also rose sharply, by 339.1 per cent from 28,100 to 123,400.

Villas saw a 302 per cent leap in total value to Dh162 billion, while also increasing by 144.3 per cent in volume to 27,600 transactions.

Plot sales increased by 378.7 per cent over the first nine months from Dh17.8 billion in 2021 to Dh85.2 billion this year, with deals rising by 61.9 per cent to 3,400 transactions.

Meanwhile, commercial property sales leapt by 413.6 per cent in value to Dh11.3 billion. The number of deals also climbed by 150 per cent to 4,000.