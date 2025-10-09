Dubai Launches New 'City Inspectors' Initiative To Enhance Service Quality
A new 'City Inspector' initiative has been launched by the Dubai Municipality to help prepare and certify qualified inspectors across various municipal sectors.
As part of the first phase of the initiative, the authority has certified 63 Emirati inspectors who are adept in 14 technical fields of municipal inspection.
The move aims to build an integrated inspection system, unify processes, and enhance compliance with approved laws and regulations, ultimately raising service quality and community satisfaction.
It standardises inspection practices, reduces duplication, and strengthens the efficiency of Dubai's regulatory framework, reinforcing the city's leadership in delivering a world-class living environment rooted in health, safety, and quality of life.
The authority also launched the City Inspector Professional Diploma, which will help certify inspectors across all key municipal fields, including health and safety, food safety, construction activities, waste management, sanitation, sustainability, and the supervision of public facilities.
Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised the vital role of regulatory and inspection operations in supporting service development and institutional planning.
City Inspectors will conduct periodic, complaint-based, and visual inspections, while reducing redundant visits and minimising complaints about inspection procedures. They will streamline regulatory processes and safeguard community interests.
