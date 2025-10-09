Investornewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Files Provisional Patent To Strengthen Protection Of AVERSA(TM) Abuse-Deterrent Technology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) , a developer of prescription transdermal pharmaceutical products, announced the filing of a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to expand protection for its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent transdermal technology. The filing covers improved aversive formulations and coating application methods designed to enhance abuse deterrence and increase resistance to tampering. If converted to a non-provisional patent and granted, the new patent could extend AVERSA's protection by up to 20 years from the filing date. AVERSA(TM) technology, already patented in 46 countries, incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent misuse of drugs with abuse potential while maintaining accessibility for patients who require them..

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

