Investornewsbreaks Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) Regains Full Nasdaq Compliance And Strengthens Capital Structure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ: SGBX) , a developer and designer of modular structures, announced it has regained compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements, including Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) regarding the minimum $1.00 bid price. Nasdaq confirmed the matter closed as of Oct. 3, 2025. As part of its compliance plan, the Company restructured its agreement with Boral, cutting potential dilution by 80%, eliminating the Ace warrants, and resolving Nasdaq's prior public interest concern related to potential share issuance. A subsequent reverse stock split reduced dilution by an additional 64%. CEO Mike McLaren said the milestone demonstrates Safe & Green's commitment to strengthening its capital structure and advancing future growth.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) is a leading provider of modular construction and sustainable infrastructure solutions, serving customers across multiple industries including healthcare, education, energy, and government. The Company's subsidiaries focus on delivering innovative, cost-efficient, and environmentally conscious solutions that drive long-term value creation.

About InvestorWire

