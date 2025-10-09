TANAKA To Provide Medals Expressing Every Runner's Trail Through Flowing Curves For The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2025
|Organizer
|Tokyo Marathon Foundation
|Co-organizers
|Tokyo Metropolitan Government; JAAF (Japan Association of Athletics Federations); Tokyo Sports Association for the Disabled
|Managing Organization
|Tokyo Athletics Association
|Operation Support
|Japan Para Athletics
|Supporting Organizations
|Japan Industrial Track & Field Association
|Official Partners
| New Balance Japan, Inc., Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd.,
KINTETSU INTERNATIONAL, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc.,
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group, Inc., TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd., Rokko Butter, Co., Ltd., Photocreate Co., Ltd
|Official Suppliers
|NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Porsche Japan K.K.
|Date
|Sunday, October 19, 2025 (rain or shine)
|Start/Finish Area
|Japan National Stadium (Kasumigaoka-machi, Shinjuku, Tokyo)
*Race information is current as of the time this press release was issued. For the latest information, please check the official Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon website.
About TANAKA
Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
TANAKA Corporate Website
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Sports
