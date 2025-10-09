403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Receives Members Of The Shura Council
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Their Excellencies the members of the Shura Council at the Amiri Diwan this morning.
At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the members of the Shura Council, wishing them success in carrying out their duties. He emphasized the Council's role in supporting the state's efforts to achieve sustainable development and enhance the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the country in various fields.
For their part, the members of the Shura Council expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir for his continued trust and support, affirming their commitment to continue working with a spirit of national responsibility and dedication to serving the nation and its citizens, in line with Qatar's vision and the aspirations of its people for further progress and prosperity.
At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the members of the Shura Council, wishing them success in carrying out their duties. He emphasized the Council's role in supporting the state's efforts to achieve sustainable development and enhance the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the country in various fields.
For their part, the members of the Shura Council expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir for his continued trust and support, affirming their commitment to continue working with a spirit of national responsibility and dedication to serving the nation and its citizens, in line with Qatar's vision and the aspirations of its people for further progress and prosperity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment