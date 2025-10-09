GCC Welcomes Reaching Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, October 09 (QNA) - The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) welcomed the agreement reached regarding the Gaza Strip, which aims to implement the first step of US President Donald Trump's initiative to achieve a ceasefire and initiate a process leading to a comprehensive and lasting truce.

Secretary General of GCC Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the significant efforts made by US President Donald Trump and the constructive support provided by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkiye, to achieve this agreement through a diligent diplomatic path and continuous coordination.

Albudaiw stressed that this step represents a new hope for alleviating the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza and paving the way to address the tragic conditions experienced by civilians, particularly concerning the provision of medical and food aid and ensuring the safe and sustainable flow of humanitarian support.

GCC Secretary General underscored the necessity for this stage to be the beginning of a clear political path that leads to the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the restoration of security and stability, and the resumption of international efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive solution on the basis of the two-state solution.

"This path must also enable the Palestinian people to realise their legitimate rights to establish their independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and United Nations resolutions," he concluded.