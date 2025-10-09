Qatar Weather: Misty Morning, Hot Day, Possible Rain In Some Areas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: According to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), light rain was observed earlier today in some northern parts of the country.

The latest forecast stated that there is a chance of local rain clouds, possibly thundery, forming over parts of the western region through October 10.

Forecast for tomorrow – Friday, Oct 10:

. Morning: Misty to foggy in some areas.

. Daytime: Relatively hot across the country.

. Doha: Temperatures expected to range between 29°C and 37°C.

. Abu Samra: Expected to record the lowest temperature at 22°C.

. Clouds: Some areas may see local cloud formation.

. Evening: Mild weather conditions expected.

Wind inshore is predicted to be variable less than 5 knots at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging from 5 to 15 knots.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly, ranging from 4 to 14 knots.

The sea state forecast is 1 to 2 feet inshore and 2 to 4 feet offshore.

Residents are advised to stay updated with official forecasts and be cautious in areas where fog or rain may reduce visibility.