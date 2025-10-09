Qatar Weather: Misty Morning, Hot Day, Possible Rain In Some Areas
Doha: According to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), light rain was observed earlier today in some northern parts of the country.
The latest forecast stated that there is a chance of local rain clouds, possibly thundery, forming over parts of the western region through October 10.
Forecast for tomorrow – Friday, Oct 10:
. Morning: Misty to foggy in some areas.
. Daytime: Relatively hot across the country.
. Doha: Temperatures expected to range between 29°C and 37°C.
. Abu Samra: Expected to record the lowest temperature at 22°C.
. Clouds: Some areas may see local cloud formation.
. Evening: Mild weather conditions expected.
Wind inshore is predicted to be variable less than 5 knots at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging from 5 to 15 knots.
Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly, ranging from 4 to 14 knots.
The sea state forecast is 1 to 2 feet inshore and 2 to 4 feet offshore.
Residents are advised to stay updated with official forecasts and be cautious in areas where fog or rain may reduce visibility.
