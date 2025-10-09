Samangan Almond Yield Surges But Prices Down

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

AIBAK (Pajhwok): Agriculture Department officials in northern Samangan say this year's almond yield in the province has increased by five percent compared to last year's harvest. However, traders and gardeners report that reduced exports have caused a decline in the market price of the dried fruit.

Eng Khalil Karimi, head of the agricultural affairs department at the Samangan Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, told Pajhwok Afghan News that almond production in the province had grown by five percent compared to last year's.

He added:“There are several major reasons behind this increase, including a decrease in seasonal rainfall, which directly reduced agricultural diseases and pests.

Also, in recent years, some farmers had cut down their almond trees and turned to cultivating asafoetida (hing), but as the price of hing resin dropped in Afghan markets this year, many farmers returned to almond cultivation.”

According to Karimi, there are 6,700 hectares of almond orchards in Samangan, producing a total of 2,394 tons of almonds this year - up from 2,280 tons last year.

He noted that almonds from Samangan are sold across various provinces in Afghanistan and exported to some Asian and European countries.

Meanwhile, the lack of proper markets for almonds has discouraged gardeners, who now fear for the future of one of their province's most renowned products.

They urge the government to help create export opportunities and stable markets for Samangan almonds.

Mahmood, a local almond trader in Samangan, said that unfortunately, prices have dropped significantly this year compared to previous years.

He explained that last year, about 7 kilograms of“Starabai” almonds fetched 5,500 afghanis and“Shakorbai” almonds were sold for 2,200 afghanis, but this year the prices have fallen to 4,000 afghanis and 1,500 afghanis, respectively.

He added that almond exports from the province have sharply declined and that little attention is being paid to promoting exports.

Mahmood called on the government to support both farmers and traders by facilitating exports and increasing the market value of this agricultural product.

Naqibullah, a gardener from Delkhaki village in Aybak city, said that he brought“Marwaj” almonds to the market, but no one was willing to buy them.

“Almonds have no value this year,” he said.“The government must help boost exports and raise prices so we can regain motivation to work.”

Meanwhile, Abdul Khaliq Mubarez, head of the Samangan Chamber of Industry and Mines, said that almond trading is still ongoing in local markets, but some gardeners sell their almonds before properly drying them, which lowers their quality and, consequently, their price.

He explained:“Some gardeners collect almonds directly from trees and bring them to the market without properly drying them. These almonds lose weight and quality, and that's one of the reasons for the price drop.”

According to officials and farmers, the most well-known varieties of Samangan almonds include Starabai, Shakorbai, Ghafarabai, Marwaj and Sangak, among which Starabai and Shakorbai are internationally famous for their high quality.

