Booz Allen Hamilton Thunderdome Wins 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, the annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry, today announced that Booz Allen Hamilton has been selected as winner of the“Secure Access Service Edge Solution of the Year” award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. The 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award recognizes Booz Allen's work on the breakthrough Thunderdome platform, the nation's largest zero-trust program.

Working with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Booz Allen has developed and deployed the DOD solution, comprising a comprehensive suite of IT and cyber-based technologies. Thunderdome leverages enterprise identity credential, and access management, commercial secure access service edge, and software-defined networking and security tools for protection and reliability.

Thunderdome includes Zero Trust Edge (conditional access for on-premise users), Zero Trust Remote (access control for remote users), a robust Application Security Stack (AppSS) that protects any application workload and data hosted in public, private, and edge cloud, and a visibility and analytics solution that provides visibility across all ZT infrastructure.

It's designed with an open architecture and, through advanced AI-infused analytics, identifies new attack patterns. Thunderdome integrates across cloud, on-premise, tactical edge, and isolated environments. The open design allows new tools or security features to be quickly added, helping to future-proof critical systems. It's cost-efficient and enables DOD organizations to leverage their enterprise tools and existing investments. Thunderdome can be managed by either the customer or DISA, and its flexibility enables tailored solutions with products/capabilities of choice.

Recently, DOD declared that full suite of Thunderdome capabilities meets the department's highest ZT standards, delivering advanced-level zero trust across all 152 DOD ZT activities. Thunderdome has been deployed across combatant commands and other defense agencies. What's more, Thunderdome capabilities are available to all DOD organizations looking meet ZT implementation deadlines with greater velocity and efficiency.

“Thunderdome speeds up threat detection and response, reduces complexity for users, and helps agencies move faster without compromising security. It's flexible and scalable, allowing it to keep evolving as threats do,” said Imran Umar, Senior Vice President for Zero Trust at Booz Allen.“It's an honor to accept CyberSecurity Breakthrough's award for 'Secure Access Service Edge Solution of the Year.' We're proud of what Thunderdome stands for and, as we advance the platform, we look forward to helping to create a safer, smarter and more secure digital frontier.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

“More than a technology solution, Thunderdome is a blueprint for how governments and enterprises that need rigorous security can fight back in a rapidly evolving cyber battlefield.

Accelerating a proven ZT approach to cybersecurity has never been more important, particularly for governments and high-risk enterprises, but putting this into practice is no small feat,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“Thunderdome transcends conventional security paradigms, ushering in a new era of defense, simplified administration, and optimized performance. Booz Allen sets the stage for unparalleled defense against adversarial threats, redefining the foundation of network security.”

