Aptech Limited and WOL3D Join Hands to Launch India’s First Collaborative 3D Printing Training Curriculum for Creative and Industrial Applications
(MENAFN- Concept PR) New Delhi, October 9, 2025: Aptech Limited, a pioneer in vocational training and global learning solutions, and WOL3D, one of India’s leading 3D printing solutions companies, have announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration to introduce a structured 3D printing training curriculum. This partnership combines Aptech’s expertise in professional learning with WOL3D’s in-depth domain knowledge in additive manufacturing, empowering students with industry-ready skills.
The jointly designed curriculum will be delivered through Aptech Limited’s M&E training centres, MAAC and Arena Animation, blending theoretical foundations with hands-on sessions at both Aptech centres and WOL3D’s state-of-the-art experience facilities. Spanning approximately 60 hours in a hybrid format, the program bridges creative learning and industrial application, giving students exposure to real-world workflows. Positioned as an add-on module for learners of 3D Animation and Design, the course enables them to expand their creative skills into manufacturing, product prototyping, healthcare, and architecture sectors, where 3D printing is rapidly becoming indispensable.
Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Sandip Weling, Whole-time Director, Aptech Limited, said,“The partnership with WOL3D is a significant step towards building future-ready skills at scale and aligning our curriculum with emerging industry needs. Our focus is on creating scalable, employment-oriented learning solutions that will help build a dependable and industry-ready training backbone for 3D printing in India. With WOL3D, we are combining a disciplined curriculum, structured learning, certified workflows, and access to state-of-the-art technology, so learning moves quickly from screen to shop floor. The new initiative also has the opportunity to unlock the entrepreneurial aspirations of a young India, empowering them to explore creator-led ventures through the power of 3D Printing. With this partnership, we envision building a skilled and sustainable talent pipeline for studios and manufacturers.”
Adding perspective on the growing opportunity, Mr. Rahul Chandalia , Co-Founder and Director, WOL3D, shared, “At WOL3D, we believe technology has the most impact when it empowers people, and this collaboration with Aptech does exactly that. Over the years, we have seen how 3D printing has moved from a niche prototyping tool to a transformative force across industries worldwide. India is now embracing this shift at scale, backed by the government’s vision through emerging initiatives. The demand
for skilled talent in this space is rising fast, and together with Aptech, we are ensuring students get the right exposure to modern technology, real-world workflows, and future-ready applications. Beyond
Technical training, this program empowers learners to innovate, create, and explore entrepreneurial pathways that reflect the true spirit of a new India. ”
Through this joint initiative, Aptech Ltd and WOL3D are creating opportunities for students to move beyond traditional media and animation roles, extending their expertise into sectors like aerospace, medical devices, industrial supply chains, product design and film design. The curriculum serves as a bridge between creativity and technology, equipping India’s youth with the tools to expand their employment opportunities and lead in the era of digital manufacturing.
As applications expand in healthcare, automotive, and MSME supply chains, the demand for skilled professionals is becoming critical, making this collaboration between Aptech Ltd. and WOL3D timely and relevant.
Our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi addressed and emphasized India’s manufacturing strength at the recent Rozgar Mela in 2025, announcing ‘Mission Manufacturing’ for India to bolster an industry that has grown multi-fold in the last 11 years, generating various job opportunities. Globally, the 3D printing industry continues its strong growth trajectory, having moved from early prototyping to scaled production. The momentum continues with projections of sustained double-digit growth across sectors such as aerospace, medical, and industrial supply chains. India’s trajectory is aligning with this global arc, guided by the Govt. of India’s National Strategy for Additive Manufacturing.
ABOUT APTECH LIMITED
With over three decades of strong experience in the vocational skill training and non-formal academic curriculum-based training programs, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in the non–formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence. Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence of over 1,000 centres globally, Aptech Limited has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, virtual production, beauty & wellness, retail & aviation, pre-school segment, amongst others. Aptech Limited has successfully trained students, professionals, universities & corporates through its two main streams of business- Individual training and Enterprise Business Group.
Under Individual Training, Aptech offers career and professional training through its multi-brands- Arena Animation & Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (both in Animation & Multimedia), Lakmē Academy powered by Aptech (beauty & grooming), Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy, Aptech Learning, and Aptech International Pre-school, amongst others.
