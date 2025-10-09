Cash Flows (CK94) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Cash flows (CK94)
Pursuant to s 24 Danish Capital Markets Act, Nykredit Realkredit A/S hereby publishes cash flows on open and closed annuity, index-linked and serial loans computed as at October 2025 in the attached file.
Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on .
For further information about data format and contents, please refer to the Nasdaq website.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
Yours sincerely
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Attachments
-
Cash flow Nykredit Realkredit A_S_09-10-2025
ydraek
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment