Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Hails Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Hails Gaza Ceasefire Agreement


2025-10-09 05:16:26
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday expressed strong approval for the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

“I am deeply pleased that the Hamas-Israel talks held in (the Egyptian city of) Sharm el-Sheikh, to which Türkiye also contributed, have concluded with a ceasefire in Gaza,” Erdogan declared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He extended “sincere gratitude” to U.S. President Donald Trump, praising his “necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government to agree to a ceasefire,” and also thanked Qatar and Egypt for their “significant support in reaching the agreement.”

Erdogan emphasized that Ankara will vigilantly oversee the strict enforcement of the ceasefire and maintain its active role in the peace process. He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to backing the establishment of “an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, with full territorial integrity, is established on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

He also delivered a heartfelt message to Palestinians enduring hardship: “On this occasion, I extend my most heartfelt greetings to my Palestinian brothers and sisters, who have endured indescribable suffering for two years, struggling for life and dignity under inhumane conditions, losing their children, mothers, fathers, relatives, and friends, and who, despite all the tragedies they have endured, have not compromised their honorable stance.”

The ceasefire follows a 20-point framework announced on Sept. 29, which calls for the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, Hamas disarmament, and Gaza’s reconstruction.

Since October 2023, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of nearly 67,200 Palestinians in Gaza, predominantly women and children. The relentless attacks have rendered much of the territory unlivable, fueling widespread starvation and disease.

MENAFN09102025000045017169ID1110172201

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search