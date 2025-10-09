Siddaramaiah To Host Dinner For Congress Mlas, May Drop 15 Ministers In Cabinet Reshuffle

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) Amid talks of leadership change and a possible cabinet reshuffle, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has organised a dinner for Congress MLAs in Bengaluru on October 13, sources said.

The sources close to the Chief Minister stated that the reshuffle will take place after the Bihar elections.

Through the dinner meeting, Siddaramaiah also aims to send out a strong message that there will be no change in leadership.

The Chief Minister has already spoken to AICC General Secretary and Congress MP K.C. Venugopal during his recent visit to Bengaluru, and has claimed that he will also discuss the matter with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah is contemplating dropping 15 ministers and inducting new faces into the cabinet. He has discussed this plan with Venugopal.

Earlier, when the high command had asked him to drop eight to 10 ministers, Siddaramaiah had reportedly disagreed.

His strategy, according to party sources, is that by carrying out a major reshuffle, he can signal that there will be no change in the Chief Minister's post.

Speaking at Valmiki Jayanti celebrations, Siddaramaiah also assured that a leader from the Valmiki community would be given a ministerial berth during the reshuffle.

Reacting to these developments, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday in Bengaluru, "The cabinet reshuffle will be decided at the level of the high command. I don't know from where these rumours are spreading. Who has made such statements about the reshuffle? The Chief Minister has not given any timeline for it."

Parameshwara added that there is a demand from the Valmiki community for ministerial representation, but the high command will take the final call.

Meanwhile, sources said that Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar's camp is looking forward for a possible leadership change in November.

They are citing a power-sharing agreement under which Siddaramaiah is expected to step down after completing half of the term.

MLAs from Shivakumar's camp have already made public statements to this effect.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah is said to be using the cabinet reshuffle as a strategy to counter such claims.