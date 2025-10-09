Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Chief Welcomes Trump's Announcement On Reaching Gaza Deal

2025-10-09 03:02:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 9 (KUNA) - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump.
In a press statement, Guterres urged "all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement," including the release of hostages, securing a permanent ceasefire and guarantee immediate aid entry to Gaza.
He added that the organization would fully support the implementation of the phased agreement, as well as advancing recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.
Guterres urged all the concerned parties to?seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political?path forward towards ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-State solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security.
The Secretary-General said on platform (X), "I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Tأ1⁄4rkiye in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough."
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday evening the signing of the first phase of the Peace Plan between Hamas and the Israeli occupation, which stipulates the release of all hostages soon and the withdrawal of the occupation forces to an agreed line as a first step towards a strong and lasting peace. (end)
