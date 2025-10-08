Rohit Sharma Bursts Into Uncontrollable Laughter At MS Dhoni Mimicry, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Former Team India captain Rohit Sharma could not control his laughter when a mimicry artist impersonated his ex-Indian teammate and legendary captain, MS Dhoni, at the CEAT Cricket Ratings Award in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 7.

Rohit Sharma made his first public appearance since his sacking as an ODI captain ahead of the Australia tour at the gala event, where he was presented with a memento for leading Team India to the Champions Trophy 2025. The 38-year-old, who captained India in all three formats of the game, has made his international comeback for the ODI series against Australia. His last international appearance was in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in March this year.

The first match of the Australia ODI series in Perth will mark Rohit Sharma's first appearance since the Champions Trophy 2025 final, signalling his return to international cricket after the ODI captaincy change.

Rohit Sharma's laughter at MS Dhoni's Mimicry

Rohit Sharma seemed to have a gala time at the CEAT Cricket Ratings Award, where he was not only the centre of attention but was also honoured for his leadership in guiding Team India to the Champions Trophy 2025 title.

However, what caught the attention of the fans was the veteran Indian batter's uncontrollable laughter at MS Dhoni's mimicry during the event. In a video that went viral on social media, the former India captain was seen doubling over with laughter, covering his face at times, and struggling to regain composure as the mimicry artist appeared to have hilariously impersonated the former India captain.

Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who was sitting right behind him, was also seen laughing heartily, sharing the hilarity of the moment and playfully nudging her husband, who was unable to contain his amusement.

Rohit Sharma enjoying MS Dhoni's mimicry. twitter/09UD5jUDuJ

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni played together for Team India for 14 years before the latter retired from his international career in August 2020. Under the leadership of Dhoni, Rohit grew into a world-class limited-overs batsman and developed his leadership skills, eventually leading Team India to the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumph.

MS Dhoni's decision to promote Rohit Sharma as an opener changed the fortunes of India's limited-overs team, allowing Rohit to become one of the most prolific run-scorers and a record-breaking captain in ODIs and T20Is.

Rohit Sharma on his Return to ODI cricket

Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma will now feature in ODI cricket, and his return to international cricket after six months has sparked excitement among fans.

Speaking on his ODI return, Rohit expressed his excitement to play in Australia, giving people's love for the game Down Under. The veteran batter is hoping to get the result in favour of India in the ODI series.

“I love playing against them. I love going to Australia. It's a very challenging country to play cricket in. People there love the game as well," the 38-year-old said.

“But certainly, Australia is a different challenge every time they have played against us. Having been there now several times, I do understand what to expect. Hopefully, we can go there and do what the Indian team is supposed to do and get the result in our favour," he added.

Rohit Sharma has a great ODI record against Australia in Australia, amassing 990 runs, including 4 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 58.23 in 19 matches.